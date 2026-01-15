Offset Rumors Of Religious Conversion Seeps Into Internet

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A quiet Offset has sparked loud whispers say a possible religious conversion has taken place. Could Offset be Muslim?

Offset has been missing from social media since November 2025, after deactivating his primary accounts. Now, the professional internet detectives have seemingly found out something new and interesting. But allow me to back up just a bit.

READ ALSO: Offset Goes Viral Again After Alleged Gambling Spree Wearing Hard Rock Casino Hoodie

Despite the digital disappearance, Offset has somehow remained omnipresent. His name keeps popping up in the rumors and social media. The rumors are louder than his silence. That is usually how it goes. When an artist steps away, real life starts doing the talking.

The newest chatter floating through the grapevine is a big one. According to multiple unverified but oddly confident murmurs, Offset has allegedly converted to Islam. Before anybody reaches for jokes, memes, or other slander…let us slow the record down just a bit. A religious conversion, if true, is a deeply personal decision. That is not a stunt, generally speaking.

Now here is where the rumor gets tricky.

The people passing this along do not sound particularly malicious. But, there is some awkward humor out there. Some folks simply cannot wrap their brains around the idea of Offset the hitmaker as Offset the spiritually grounded man.

Even with the Muslim talk, Offset has been linked to allegations of wild behavior.

To be clear, there is no confirmed statement, but there is an image of somebody that looks like ‘Set in a mosque. I can’t verify it, because the person is praying! If Offset is on a spiritual journey, that is his right.

We will keep our ears open.