Rihanna Protest Footage Outside Of Trump Tower Gives Internet A Mystery

Rihanna is trending again, but this time it has nothing to do with a new album. Instead, RiRi found herself at the center of a social media mystery after a viral video made people believe she was protesting outside Trump Tower during a recent Women’s March.

A 29 second clip began circulating online and got everything buzzing. In the footage, a woman wearing a hoodie and a cap stands among a group of protesters outside Trump Tower in New York City. The crowd can be heard chanting “my body my choice,” and the woman in question appears to be right in the middle of the action. Is that Rihanna?

Rihanna protesting outside Trump Tower at the Women's March. pic.twitter.com/njT752HSLI — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) March 8, 2026

It got interesting really fast, especially since her house got shot up the same day this went viral.

Rihanna…lives in Beverly Hills. But let us entertain this a bit more.

Many viewers were convinced the woman was Rihanna…and it seems like it was. It seems like it IS Rihanna…but there is a catch. The clip was allegedly filmed in January 2017 during the Women’s March that followed Donald Trump’s inauguration. Rihanna did attend that event outside Trump Tower and even shared moments from it on her own social media. But that was nearly 10 year ago. She was not in New York City in the exact same clothing as before yesterday.

At the time, RiRi captioned the image with the message, “So proud to be a woman!! So proud of the women around the world who came together today for pro-choice!”

Still, fans still reacted to the clip. Some praised Rihanna for her activism regardless of when it happened, while others debated whether the woman in the clip was even her at all. Well…

One commenter said with so much sarcasm, “My God. This is bravery the likes we haven’t seen since the invasion of Normandy. Rihanna may not have a high school diploma, but she is an American treasure.”

“Love this woman even more now. So much heart.”

For now, we are celebrating Rihanna is back in the studio. Now, wrap your head around that.