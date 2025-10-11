Shyne Stirs Controversy With Israel-Palestine Comments As Trump Announces Peace Treaty

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Shyne’s comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict backfired as critics accused the Belizean politician of ignoring Palestinian casualties while calling for peace.

Shyne found himself in the middle of a global debate after weighing in on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict with comments that many called one-sided and insensitive. The former Bad Boy rapper turned Belizean politician shared his perspective online and instantly triggered outrage among followers who accused him of ignoring Palestinian suffering.

In his statement, Shyne said both sides had done wrong and called for peace through a two-state solution. But critics noted he mentioned only the Israeli casualties from the October 7, 2023 attacks without acknowledging the thousands of Palestinians who have died in the bombings that followed. The omission, paired with his past conversion to Judaism, led many to question his motivations and loyalties.

Here is the statement:

May we never forget the 1200 people slaughtered by terrorists Hamas in Israel on this day in 2023.

Praying for the thousands of people who have lost their lives in Gaza and the thousands more suffering as a result of this war.

Praying for the release of all remaining hostages and an end to the war in Gaza.

Praying for a Two State Solution where Israel and Palestine can live side by side in peace and security.

-Shyne Barrow

Leader of the UDP

Social media didn’t hold back. Some longtime supporters unfollowed him, while others filled his comments with anger and disappointment. “You can’t talk about peace without talking about the people being slaughtered,” one user posted under his statement. Others defended him, saying he was promoting balance in an emotional and complex situation. The timing of this is crazy.

A peace agreement has been reached between Israel and Hamas, marking a major turning point in a war that has ravaged Gaza for two years. In the first phase of the deal, Israel will partially withdraw its troops from Gaza while Hamas releases the remaining hostages, according to President Donald Trump. The announcement comes nearly two years after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, which left Gaza in ruins and more than 67,000 Palestinians dead, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. A U.S. official said “the war in Gaza is over” and that hostages are expected to be released within 72 hours.

For Shyne, who once dominated Hip-Hop headlines for his time under Sean “Diddy” Combs’ label and later reinvented himself as a respected political leader in Belize, this controversy hits differently. His attempt to walk the diplomatic line may work in parliament, but the internet demands clarity—and empathy.

The irony isn’t lost on observers who remember Shyne’s journey from rapper to inmate to lawmaker preaching redemption and moral conviction. Many expected him to stand more firmly on humanitarian grounds. Instead, his carefully measured comments have been seen as cold and politically safe, alienating a portion of his audience that once viewed him as a symbol of growth and justice.

Whether this backlash fades or follows him back to Belize’s political stage remains to be seen. What’s clear is that in today’s polarized world, neutrality isn’t neutral at all—and even a call for peace can sound like taking sides.

The post is still up, so Shyne’s basically saying…”I said what I said.”