The divisive politician was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Cambodia after helping to end a deadly border conflict with Thailand that killed 43 people.

In the latest “WTF” news, convicted felon Donald Trump is now in the running for the Nobel Peace Prize after Cambodia credited him with helping to de-escalate a deadly border conflict with Thailand that left dozens dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister made the announcement Friday (August 1) in Phnom Penh, stating Trump deserved recognition for his direct involvement in halting the violence. “Give him the Nobel Peace Prize!,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X shortly after the ceasefire was confirmed.

The five-day conflict between Cambodia and Thailand erupted last week, with both sides blaming each other for initiating the violence. At least 43 people were killed and more than 300,000 residents were forced to flee their homes near the border.

According to Reuters, the fighting began to subside after Trump phoned Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on July 26. A ceasefire agreement was reached in Malaysia two days later, ending the most severe military standoff between the two nations in more than 10 years.

Chanthol publicly thanked Trump for his role in brokering peace, saying his intervention was instrumental. “He deserves to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Chanthol told reporters.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded annually to individuals or groups who have made significant efforts to promote peace and cooperation between nations. The ceremony takes place in Oslo, Norway on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death.

Cambodia’s nomination makes it the third country to put Trump forward for the prestigious award. In June, Pakistan said it would recommend Trump for his involvement in defusing tensions with India. Earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu submitted a formal nomination, citing Trump’s role in the 2020 Abraham Accords, which normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

In his letter to the Nobel committee, Netanyahu wrote that Trump had “created new opportunities to expand the circle of peace and normalization” in the Middle East.

Trump has also supported Israel’s military operations in Gaza and approved a mission in June targeting Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities.

Cambodia’s decision to nominate Trump came hours after the U.S. reduced its proposed import tariff on Cambodian goods from 49 percent to 19 percent. The original tariff, announced during Trump’s “Liberation Day” speech at the White House on April 2, would have hit Cambodia harder than any other Southeast Asian country. The U.S. is Cambodia’s largest export market, with major American brands like Gap, Levi’s and Nike relying on the country’s factories for production.

Chanthol expressed gratitude for the lowered rate, which also applied to Thailand and Indonesia. Vietnam received a slightly higher 20 percent rate.

Despite the accolades, Trump remains a deeply polarizing figure on the world stage. His critics point to his inflammatory rhetoric, controversial policies and legal troubles as reasons he should not be considered for any international honor. Public opinion polls consistently show that Trump is one of the most disliked political figures in modern American history, with high unfavorable ratings across multiple demographics.