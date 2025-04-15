Summer Walker Could Land In Hot Water With Kanye West Because Of Her Boyfriend

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Summer Walker is desperately trying to avoid smoke with Kanye West, however, her boyfriend, Rico Recklezz, is welcoming it.

Summer Walker just might find herself on the receiving end of one of Kanye West’s unhinged Twitter rants in the near future, thanks to her boyfriend.

During a recent livestream, Walker and her boyfriend Rico Recklezz appeared to get into it with each other due to none other than West himself. In a short clip circulating that’s less than a minute long, Walker can be seen repeatedly becoming frustrated with Recklezz while demanding he keep quiet about West. The entire exchange appeared to stem from their reaction to West’s recent inflammatory comments about JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s children in which he alleged they had learning disabilities.

“Yeah, y’all saw Kanye West, he f##### it up for everybody,” Rico Recklezz started off in the clip, to which Walker replied, “OK, no, no, leave it alone, ’cause that was just, don’t even bring that up.”

Seemingly feeling the need to press the issue, Recklezz responded defiantly, “Who, Kanye West?” prompting Walker to snap back, saying, “Move on. Move on. Please.” Recklezz continued, despite Walker’s warnings, saying, “No I can get on ass on here.” However, Walker continued to attempt to shut it down, saying, “Yeah, but no, not with me.”

Even still, Recklezz wasn’t budging from his post, making it clear that he had a bone to pick with West.

“All right, man, cause I get on Kanye ass on foe nem grave,” Recklezz said.

Summer Walker kept tryna calm her man Rico Recklezz down after he kept threatening Kanye on livestream for dissing Jay-Z’s kids! 👀



pic.twitter.com/WVljQYS4xc — CelebRapInsider (@CelebRapInsider) April 14, 2025

Walker appeared to reach her tipping point as she pleaded with Recklezz to “move on” explaining that she didn’t want to be caught in a similar situation as Beyoncé and JAY-Z, should the proverbial s### hit the fan.

“Please, cause I’ll get p##### if somebody’s talking about my kids, so just move on,” Walker said.

But that still wasn’t enough, conisidering Recklezz felt the need to get his sinister last word in and issue a chilling threat in honor of HOV.

“Yeah, but he bogus, though,” Recklezz said. “So, when I see him, I’m beating his ass.”

Walker responded, “OK, no, you’re not,” but Recklezz remained steadfast in his resolve, saying, “Hey, JAY-Z, I got you, folks.”

See the tweets Walker and her boyfriend were seemingly referencing during their stream in the post above.