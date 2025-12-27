Tyrese’s Divorce Cost More Than Illseed’s Life

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyrese says his divorce cost him nearly $2 million in legal fees and far more in public damage.

Tyrese is healing and shared a very public ending to a lot of drama. The singer and actor has revealed the financial toll of his divorce from Samantha Gibson. I could not help but think, it is more than my value.

According to a lengthy Instagram post, Tyrese says he has spent nearly $2 million in legal fees during “one of the most emotionally draining seasons of my life.” He also alleged that he endured “almost $50 million worth of public scrutiny, PR damage and reputational attacks” tied directly to divorce and child support battles.

Tyrese revealed that the divorce is officially finalized and says he’s turned the page. This is a full reset.

“First stop: Turks and Caicos Birthday and New Years 2026!” he wrote. “Capricorn season! Birthday Dec 30th and a NYE 2026 birthday celebration LEGENDARY WHITE PARTY that will hit on NEW LEVELS.”

In classic Tyrese fashion, he said, “I’m walking proof that the cup still runneth over. [ the true bag bag stayed tucked tucked while lawyers was on the prowl FOH ]. I feel LIBERATED only the real ones out there can truly relate…. The devil tried! THANK YOU JESUS!! I survived!!!”

He said his ex essentially stole on him.

“There’s nobody in the world who’s caught me more off guard and hurt me more than that woman,” he said. “So no, I don’t trust you. I will never ever be able to unsee and unfeel.”

He stressed he is not bitter.

“Doesn’t mean I’m festering and I’m bitter. It means thank you Jesus that someone in their true intentions was revealed to me and I’m gonna make the decision to not hang out with pain.”

Tyrese and Samantha share a daughter, Soraya. They married in 2017, filed for divorce in 2020, and spent years embroiled in drama. Salute the brother for coming up out of that on top. Love and life.