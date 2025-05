50 Cent is taunting Sean “Diddy” Combs with firebombed images of Kid Cudi’s car following Cudi’s explosive testimony.

50 Cent wasted no time clowning Diddy after prosecutors released photos of Kid Cudi’s charred Porsche, allegedly firebombed with a Molotov cocktail in 2012.

The G-Unit mogul jumped on Instagram Thursday (May 22) to post the scorched vehicle images with the caption, “Molotov Diddy was doing old school s### out here.”

The trolling didn’t stop there. In another post, 50 Cent referenced Cudi’s court testimony about Diddy allegedly breaking into his home and messing with his dog after learning Cudi was dating Cassie Ventura.

“What the f### Diddy did to kid cudi Dog,” 50 wrote. “OVER the girl Man? LOL”

On Tuesday (May 21), 50 also took a swipe at Cudi himself, posting a meme of the rapper in a white wedding dress, veil and blazer—an outfit from the 2021 CFDA Awards.

“Kid Cudi gonna testify like, I’m on your ass now Diddy,” 50 Cent wrote. “DON’T ACT LIKE YA DIDN’T DO IT NOW! YA DID IT! LOL”

The meme showed Cudi flipping off the camera, adding insult to injury just days before he took the stand in Diddy’s federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial in New York.

Kid Cudi Testifies In Diddy Trial

Earlier this week, Cudi testified that Diddy retaliated after discovering his relationship with Cassie in 2011.

According to Cudi, Diddy broke into his home, tampered with his dog and even opened his Christmas presents.

Cudi recalled Cassie calling him early one morning, sounding “stressed, nervous and scared,” and telling him Diddy had “found out about us” and had gone to his house.

“I knew Sean Combs was violent,” Cudi told the court, adding that Cassie had confided in him that Diddy “would hit her, sometimes kick her.”

Roughly a month after the alleged break-in, Cudi’s Porsche was destroyed by a Molotov cocktail dropped through a hole cut in the roof.

He told the court he believed Diddy orchestrated the attack to send a message.

When Cudi later confronted Diddy about the incident, he said Diddy responded, “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” which Cudi believed was a lie.

He described a later meeting with Diddy, saying the music mogul was “staring out the window with his hands behind his back like a Marvel supervillain.”

Cudi said he initially wanted “to fight” Diddy but ultimately called the police to report the break-in.

Prosecutors presented Cudi’s testimony as part of a broader case alleging Diddy used violence, threats and coercion to intimidate rivals and protect his image.

After testifying, Cudi posted a video to his Instagram Stories thanking supporters and acknowledging the toll of the experience.

“I’ve been seeing all the love and support, and I just want to say thank you so much, man. This is a stressful situation. I’m glad it’s behind me,” he said, calling it “a grueling day of testimony.”