Big Pokey Autopsy Reveals Rapper’s Cause Of Death

Screwed Up Click member Big Pokey died at a hospital after collapsing during a performance at a bar in Beaumont, Texas.

Houston’s Big Pokey died after suffering a heart attack in June. Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III confirmed the rapper’s cause of death to KFDM in Beaumont, Texas on Monday (July 31).

“The cause of death, according to the final autopsy report, is hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” Gillam said. “In layman’s terms, Big Pokey had a severe heart attack.”

Big Pokey, whose real name was Milton Powell, collapsed while performing at a Beaumont bar on June 17. He passed away at a local hospital on June 18.

The 48-year-old rapper was one of the most recognizable members of the DJ Screw-led collective, Screwed Up Click. Big Pokey was featured on DJ Screw’s “June 27th Freestyle,” an iconic song in Houston Hip-Hop history.

Big Pokey released several albums but was probably best known for his debut Hardest Pit in the Litter. The project included his song “Ball N Parlay,” which became a staple of the Tuskegee University marching band.

Last month, Bun B paid tribute to the late artist by creating a meal named after the S.U.C. member at Trill Burgers. Bun B partnered with Exotic Pop, which released a Big Pokey peach soda with 100 percent of the profits to his family.