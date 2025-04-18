Boosie Badazz Explodes Over Daughter’s Money Dispute With Indianapolis Promoters

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz has declared war on Indianapolis promoters for allegedly shortchanging his daughter following her performance in the city.

Boosie Badazz has slammed Indianapolis promoters and blacklisted the city after accusing them of stiffing his daughter Iviona “Poison Ivi” Hatch on her performance payout.

The Baton Rouge rapper didn’t hold back during a heated Instagram Live session on Thursday (April 17). Boosie called out what he described as “bad business” and “broke ass” promoters who “played with my daughter’s money.”

Boosie’s daughter, who performs under the name Poison Ivi, has been making her way into the Hip-Hop scene, and this incident appears to have struck a nerve with her father.

Despite a rocky history with his daughter, Boosie made it clear he’s standing behind her on this one.

“I’m never coming back to Nap Town. It’s over with for Nap Town,” he said, making it known that Indianapolis is now off-limits for future shows.

Boosie said he’s had years of love from the city but won’t tolerate anyone messing with his daughter’s money.

“After all the love over the years, Indianapolis is officially off my list of performances,” he said.

He also issued a warning to other artists thinking about booking gigs in the area.

“To any other artist who seen this, I’m putting y’all on game,” Boosie added. “Y’all don’t need to go out there neither. N##### ain’t got your back end.”

Boosie said he’d only consider performing in Indianapolis again if the promoters pay up — and then some. “If they want me back, they gotta pay times four what they took from my daughter.”

In another clip, he doubled down on his frustration. The rapper’s final word on the matter was clear — no more shows in Indianapolis and no tolerance for anyone messing with his family’s money.

“If you ain’t got no money to book no show, sit yo broke ass down, b####,” he said. “It’s just bad business.”

The situation with his daughter comes amid Boosie’s health concerns following a recent car crash.

He said he’s been to “four different hospitals” in Atlanta, complaining of breathing issues, but claims doctors haven’t found anything wrong. “I cursed out everybody at that b####,” he said, describing his frustration with the medical staff.