DDG Announces His Retirement From YouTube

The Hip Hop artist/amateur boxer is walking away from the video-sharing platform.

Coming off the high of his victory over TikToker Nate Wyatt at the “Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms” boxing event, DDG is apparently ready to focus on his music career. The Epic recording artist shut down his popular YouTube channel this week.

DDG posted an eight and a half minute video on PontiacMadeDDG VLOGS where he informed his 2.5 million subscribers that he will no longer upload content to the platform. The “Moonwalking In Calabasas” rapper removed all his prior vlogs as well.

“I already told y’all I was quitting YouTube after my fight. The reason is because I really want to lock in and focus on music which is something I’m extremely passionate about. I feel like I have something with music,” said DDG.

The Valedictorian album creator continued, “I feel like I gave so much to this YouTube stuff, and I’ve been doing it for six years. I done showed my life. I want some type of mystery to my life.”

This has been a monumental week for the entertainer born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. Besides his big win at “Battle Of The Platforms” on June 12, DDG was also selected as one of XXL‘s 2021 Freshman Class members.

DDG was joined by 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, Morray, Pooh Shiesty, Lakeyah, Coi Leray, Toosii, Blxst, and Iann Dior as XXL Freshmen. Rubi Rose, DDG’s on-again/off-again girlfriend, also made the Hip Hop magazine’s coveted cover.

🏆 XXL FRESHMAN 2021 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ztXieFF0Ss — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 16, 2021

In 2020, “Moonwalking In Calabasas” became DDG’s first Billboard Hot 100 entry. Plus, the single, which also has two separate remixes featuring Blueface and YG, has been certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

“How [the f###] I go Platinum, beat a n#### a## in front of millions of people, quit youtube, and get on XXL Freshman list in the same week? 🤣 🐐,” tweeted DDG on Wednesday. The retired YouTuber is also taking part in the second season of Revolt’s The Crew League basketball tournament.