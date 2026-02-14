E-40 Becomes Oakland Roots Soccer Co-Owner, Joins Bay Area Sports Wave

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

E-40 joined the Oakland Roots soccer ownership group and will perform at the March home opener, expanding his empire.

E-40 just made his biggest play outside the recording booth. The Vallejo legend became a co-owner of Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club on Thursday.

The multiplatinum rapper joins an ownership group that reads like a Bay Area hall of fame. G-Eazy, NFL icon Marshawn Lynch, and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong already hold stakes in the professional men’s and women’s soccer teams.

“Bringing my business acumen and sports fandom together as part of the Oakland Roots & Soul ownership group is truly special,” E-40 said. “This move is about investing in a sport that connects the world. I look forward to working closely with the ownership team to continue to amplify the fan experience while delivering successful results on the field.”

The soccer investment adds another layer to E-40’s business empire.

His Earl Stevens Selections wine company launched in 2013 and now features over 17 still and sparkling wines. The portfolio includes E. Cuarenta Tequila, Tycoon Cognac, Kuiper Belt Bourbon, Kuiper Belt Gin and Tycoon Vodka.

Stevens expanded into food with Goon With The Spoon in 2021. The brand sells packaged sausages, burritos, beef jerky, and ice cream flavors such as Chicken & Waffles.

His cookbook Goon With The Spoon became a New York Times bestseller in November 2023.

The Lumpia Company represents another business venture close to his heart. E-40 co-owns the Filipino food business, drawing from his childhood in Vallejo’s Filipino community.

E-40’s soccer ownership puts him among Hip-Hop’s wave of sports investments.

Drake serves as global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors and owns a stake in York United FC. 2 Chainz owns a stake in the Atlanta Hawks’ G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.

Warren G co-owns the Long Beach Baseball Club, which uses “Regulators” as its alternate team name. The Long Beach native joined the ownership group in 2025 and helped bring professional baseball back to his hometown.

Too Short became a co-owner of the Oakland Ballers baseball team in March 2025.

E-40’s music career spans over 30 years with multiple platinum and gold albums. He previously held the record for the most solo album entries on the Billboard 200 by a Hip-Hop artist, with 33, before being surpassed in 2025.

E-40 will perform at Oakland Roots’ 2026 season home opener on March 14 against New Mexico United.