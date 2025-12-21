Fox News Host Bret Baier Raps As MAGA’s Hellish Descent Into Hip-Hop Continues

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bret Baier delivered another cringeworthy rap performance at Fox News’ annual Christmas party, continuing a bizarre trend of MAGA figures awkwardly inserting themselves into Hip-Hop culture.

The Fox News anchor performed his signature butchered version of “Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang at Friday night’s Special Report Christmas party.

Baier struggled through the classic track while wearing a red velvet suit, swaying awkwardly as he rapped off-beat in front of Trump administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and UN Ambassador Mike Waltz.

“A great time was had by all at the #SpecialReport Christmas party— and what would an SR party be without a little Rapper’s Delight,” Baier posted to his TikTok account.

The performance dates back at least a decade and has become an annual tradition at the show’s holiday gathering. Baier’s annual rap performance has become a running joke among Fox News staff, but his latest rendition was performed in front of several Trump cabinet members.

The anchor previously performed “Rapper’s Delight” alongside The Sugarhill Gang in 2018 to celebrate his 10th anniversary with Special Report.

The Fox host’s rap antics represent just the latest example of MAGA figures’ strange fascination with Hip-Hop culture over the past few months.

Vice President JD Vance recently inserted himself into the Nicki Minaj and Cardi B feud by posting “Nicki > Cardi” on social media. Vance’s unexpected endorsement of Minaj came after the rapper praised Donald Trump and mocked Cardi B’s political positions.

The Vice President’s tweet dragged him directly into Hip-Hop’s messiest ongoing rivalry, sparking backlash from Cardi B fans who questioned why he was weighing in on rap beef while serving in office.

In November, Nicki Minaj appeared alongside Waltz at a high-level UN conference in New York, where she spoke about assaults on Christian communities in Nigeria.

I can. I am gifted. But I’m Baptist so I don’t brag about it. https://t.co/MuvzFw0Vtj — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) December 18, 2025

Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett made headlines last week when he bizarrely claimed he could “out-twerk” Nicki Minaj on X. “I am gifted. But I’m Baptist so I don’t brag about it,” Burchett said about his twerking skills.

The anti-LGBTQ+ congressman’s comments about the rapper’s dance moves raised eyebrows and added to the growing list of MAGA politicians making strange Hip-Hop references.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna was campaigning for Tory Lanez’s freedom, claiming she had evidence proving the rapper’s innocence in his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion and was working on a pardon for the imprisoned rapper.

Trump himself has been active in Hip-Hop circles, pardoning artists like Lil Wayne, NBA Youngboy and Kodak Black