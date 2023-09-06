Kanye West Seeks Court’s Help To Stop Music Leaks

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West filed a lawsuit after watching social media accounts leak unreleased songs and unauthorized footage for months.

Kanye West pursued legal action over social media accounts leaking his music. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Ye filed a lawsuit for breach of contract and misappropriation of trade secrets in California.

The lawsuit targeted accounts using variations of the handle @daunreleasedgod, which allegedly leaked Ye’s unreleased songs on Instagram and Twitter. The leaks were titled “Broken Road,” “I’ll Be Alright, “Jail,” “Mr. Miyagi,” “Shay Can’t Look,” “We Did It Kid, “Why They So Mad” and “Wouldn’t Leave.”

Kanye West also accused the accounts of leaking an unauthorized video of him in the studio, footage of a listening party and a mini-documentary. Ye insisted he took precautions to prevent the leaks, but the account still “wrongfully took, without permission or authority.”

Ye claimed he “suffered significant financial losses and damages as a direct result of the defendant’s actions.” He hoped to make the defendant cover his legal fees.

“The defendant’s actions amount to the theft of a trade secret,” his lawyers argued. “Ye’s musical composition, with its distinctive arrangement and unique elements, constitutes a trade secret due to its economic value, secrecy and the efforts taken to safeguard it.”

Kanye West requested a permanent injunction to shut down the leaks. He awaits a decision.