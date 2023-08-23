LeBron James Reacts To WNBA Player A’ja Wilson Scoring 53 Points

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson tied a WNBA record by putting up 53 points in a game. Wilson’s outstanding performance received recognition from NBA superstar LeBron James.

On Tuesday (August 22), A’ja Wilson led the Las Vegas Aces to a 112-100 victory over the Atlanta Dream. The two-time WNBA MVP’s 53 points in that game match Dallas Wings center Liz Cambage’s 53 points in 2018.

“She runs like a deer, jumps like a cat and catches as if she were Spider-Man,” said Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon about Wilson. “She is just special. Her real gift is in her humility and grace and how she handles herself and her teammates. She is a phenomenal superstar.”

Footwear enthusiast Nick DePaula highlighted A’ja Wilson’s 53-point game on the X social media platform by pointing out that the former University of South Carolina player wore a pair of Nike LeBron 20 sneakers for her record-tying output.

LeBron James quoted DePaula’s X post. He added, “Must be the 👟!!! Nah it’s definitely her game the whole way!! They do look good on her though! GO THE HELL OFF THEN SIS!!!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾.”

As a 19-time NBA All-Star, LeBron James has also set records throughout his two-decade career. Most famously, the Cleveland-raised athlete became the league’s all-time leading scorer in February of this year.

Additionally, James and his oldest son recently made an appearance at Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” in Los Angeles. The L.A. Lakers forward and USC freshman Bronny James escorted Drake to the Crypto.com Arena stage.

A’ja Wilson just tied the WNBA scoring record with 53 points in the LeBron 20 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RmWZRvCtvZ — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 23, 2023