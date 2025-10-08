Lil Durk Supporters Threaten Judge & Prosecutor Demanding Rapper’s Freedom

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk’s legal saga intensified as court documents revealed threats made to a judge and prosecutor by his supporters.

Lil Durk supporters have reportedly crossed a dangerous line in his murder-for-hire case by threatening a California federal judge and a prosecutor, according to newly filed court documents from federal investigators.

Authorities say four voicemails were left on the phone line of a United States Magistrate Judge in the Central District of California.

The messages warned of violence if Durk and his co-defendant Deandre Wilson were convicted. One caller said, “If they get life… I’m gonna burn this m########### down. Burn it to the ground… It’s not a game b####.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian Yanniello also received a direct threat.

A man called and said, “Free Durk, or we gonna shoot that m########### up.” When Yanniello asked who they were threatening, the caller responded, “S###, your ass.”

The government disclosed the threats in a motion requesting an anonymous jury, citing safety concerns. Investigators have not found any evidence linking Lil Durk himself to the threats.

The same court filing revealed that in late August 2025, while Durk was in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, officials confiscated an Apple Watch with cellular capabilities from his possession.

Prosecutors allege he tried to destroy the device to interfere with an ongoing investigation, raising red flags about possible witness tampering or unauthorized communication.

Durk is charged in connection with the August 2022 killing of Saviay’a Robinson. Prosecutors believe Robinson’s death was a targeted hit, with Quando Rondo—Robinson’s cousin—as the intended victim.

The case is believed to be part of a broader cycle of retaliation following the 2020 killing of King Von, a close associate of Durk and a member of his Only the Family (OTF) collective.

Von was shot outside an Atlanta hookah lounge after a confrontation involving Quando Rondo’s entourage.

Federal prosecutors allege Durk orchestrated the Los Angeles shooting and other violent acts tied to OTF members.

Originally set for October 2025, Durk’s trial has been pushed to January 2026.

He remains in federal custody without bond and has filed multiple motions to have the charges dismissed.