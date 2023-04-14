Lola Brooke Talks Dating In The Music Industry On Latto’s ‘777 Radio’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The latest edition of Latto’s 777 Radio on Apple Music 1 features an interview with rising recording artist Lola Brooke.

During the conversation, Latto asked Lola Brooke about possibly dating someone in the music industry. The “Don’t Play with It” hitmaker seemed open to the idea of being in a relationship with another entertainer.

“If the vibe is right and my feelings are secure, yeah,” answered Brooke. When questioned about maybe preferring a “nine to five” partner, she replied, “I don’t mind doing that but when I really think about reality, it’ll be like, ‘Will he start fighting with my accomplishments? Will he be insecure?'”

Over the last two years, Lola Brooke rose to become one of the hottest new acts in Hip Hop. “Don’t Play with It” originally came out in May 2021. The single featuring Billy B climbed to No. 1 at urban radio in the last two weeks.

Brooke also tapped Latto and Yung Miami of City Girls for a remix version of “Don’t Play with It” which landed on March 24. The all-woman collaboration’s official music video has crossed the 4 million view mark on YouTube.

In addition, New York City fashion staple Timberland selected Lola Brooke to be the face of the brand’s 50th anniversary of the Original Timberland Boot campaign. The Bedford–Stuyvesant envoy also opened for fellow New Yorker A Boogie wit da Hoodie for his “Me Vs Myself” international tour.

“Brooklyn is the best because no matter where you go in the world, if you’re from the Bronx or Queens or whatever, you’re going to say, ‘I’m from New York.’ But a Brooklyn person is going to say, ‘I’m from Brooklyn,'” Lola Brooke explained to Latto.

The Arista signee continued, “We’re not going to say we’re from New York, we’re going to say we’re from Brooklyn. That’s just how it is. I don’t know. Shout out to the greats: Jay-Z and Biggie.”