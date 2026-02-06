Man’s Shocking Sex Assault Lawsuit Against Diddy & Biggie’s Son Allowed To Proceed

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Los Angeles judge just cleared the way for Jonathan Hay‘s sex assault lawsuit against Diddy and CJ Wallace to move forward.

According to The New York Post, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael E. Whitaker rejected most of Wallace’s arguments for dismissal. The ruling keeps alive claims including sexual battery, false imprisonment and emotional distress against the imprisoned music mogul and Biggie’s son.

Hay alleges Diddy beat him before forcing his penis into the man’s mouth during a 2020 studio session. The publicist claims the assault happened while he worked on a remix project honoring The Notorious B.I.G.

Court records say Hay was masked, beaten and then sexually assaulted. The complaint alleges Diddy forced his penis into Hay’s mouth during the encounter.

Hay told cops the first incident happened during a 2020 photoshoot. According to the police report, Diddy “removed the shirt to uncover his penis and told Hay to come finish him off.”

The report states Hay told police he was stunned. Diddy then “finished himself off and ejaculated on one of Notorious B.I.G. shirts” before throwing the shirt on Hay and saying, “Rest in peace BIG.”

A second alleged assault took place in 2021. Hay told police the Bad Boy boss forced him to perform oral sex, leaving him emotionally devastated. The 49-year-old producer filed a police report in Largo, Florida, where he lives.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed its Special Victims Bureau opened an active case.

The allegations also name CJ Wallace, accusing him of enabling Diddy. The complaint says Wallace “conspired” with Diddy to “allow or assist in Combs’ ability to carry out” the alleged assaults.

Wallace has denied the claims and filed a defamation lawsuit against Hay. The estate argues the accusations stem from Hay’s frustration over unreleased music from their failed collaboration.

Biggie’s estate produced text messages showing Hay praised Wallace before their relationship soured. On July 11, 2021, he wrote, “I have absolutely loved working with CJ and you guys as it’s truly been an honor and a privilege.”

The estate claims Hay began pushing false narratives after they refused to release his 2020 “Ready to Dance” remixes. Attorneys say Hay shifted from praising CJ Wallace to spreading stories that placed Wallace at the center of lurid claims.

Hay escalated the story in later interviews, alleging Wallace attended Diddy’s infamous freak-off gatherings and watched criminal sexual activity. He also accused Wallace of luring him into a home so Diddy could assault him.

Diddy’s legal team issued a broad denial in response to the growing number of allegations.

“Mr. Combs categorically denies as false and defamatory all claims that he sexually abused anyone,” attorney Jonathan Davis said in a statement.