Pusha T Addresses Kanye West/Kid Cudi Feud

Four years ago, Chicago’s Kanye “Ye” West and Cleveland’s Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi joined forces to present the Gold-certified Kids See Ghosts collaborative project. Fast forward to the present day, and both Hip Hop performers are no longer on speaking terms.

The current feud between Kanye West and Kid Cudi began over Ye constantly trolling comedian Pete Davidson for dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. West even declared Cudi would not have a song on the Donda 2 album because of his association with Davidson.

Kid Cudi responded to Ye by tweeting, “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

Despite the bad blood between the midwesterners, Kid Cudi and Kanye West did appear together on Pusha T’s new album It’s Almost Dry. A track titled “Rock N Roll” features Ye and Cudi.

“Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got [with] Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool [with] Kanye. I am not cool [with] that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha [because that’s] my guy. This is the last song [you] will hear me on [with] Kanye,” tweeted Kid Cudi last week.

Pusha T Calls “Rock N Roll” One Of The “Hot Joints” On His Album

Over the last several days, Pusha T took part in several interviews to promote It’s Almost Dry. The Virginia-raised rapper recently showed up on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 with Gray Rizzy. That conversation included Pusha talking about Kanye West and Kid Cudi.

“I think right now, I’m gonna just let them have their space. You couldn’t even imagine the amount of talking I even had to do just in regards to getting the record for the album cleared,” Pusha T told Gray Rizzy.

Pusha added, “Which is now proven to be one of the hot joints from the album, which I know the label’s gonna be like, ‘We got to shoot this video…’ Cudi is definitely very strong-willed. He’s standing on what he’s standing on.”

The 44-year-old emcee went on to say that Kid Cudi has always been one of his most ardent backers. Despite the current state of their personal relationship, Pusha T still believes the hostility between Cudi and Ye is fixable.

“Brothers fight. That’s it. Brothers fight. Sometimes it goes far. Hopefully, we can all figure it out though,” stated Pusha T. Plus, he recalled the energy being “high” during the studio session for “Rock N Roll” with Kanye West and Kid Cudi.

Pusha also said the reconciliation between frenemies Kanye West and Drake was good for the two superstars. However, the recording artist born Terrence Thornton expressed no desire to collaborate with longtime rival Drake at this time.