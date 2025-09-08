Quality Control CEO P Teases $30 Million Payday After Young Thug Accusations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pierre “P” Thomas brushed off Young Thug’s accusations with a meme and teased a $30 million documentary to tell his side of the story.

Pierre “P” Thomas turned a feud into a business pitch over the weekend by teasing a multimillion-dollar documentary in response to Young Thug‘s recent interview, brushing off the rapper’s accusations with a meme and a money-minded message.

Thomas, the CEO of Quality Control Music, posted an AI-generated image of Young Thug depicted as a rat nibbling on cheese, a not-so-subtle jab following Thug’s appearance on the Perspektives with Bank podcast. Rather than fire back with a rebuttal, Thomas made it clear he’s saving his version of events for a bigger payday.

“I would speak the facts of your interview,” he wrote on Instagram, “but I’m gone wait til I do the QC documentary and get 20 to 30 million for my point of view. That’s the different between me and you. #businessmindset.”

P responds to Young Thug’s recent remarks by saying he’ll hold off until the QC documentary, where he expects to make $20–30 million for his truth. 💰



Do you respect that move or should he address it now? 🤔🔥 pic.twitter.com/hPLXlG04IZ — Traps N Trunks (@trapsntrunks) September 7, 2025

The back-and-forth stems from leaked jailhouse audio in which Young Thug accused Thomas of betrayal, calling him a “rat” and alleging he made a secret deal to sell Quality Control to Scooter Braun’s Hybe without informing QC artist Lil Baby.

According to Thug, Lil Baby declined a $150 million buyout unless Thomas was present at the meeting.

Thomas previously dismissed those claims as “cap” and has continued to mock Thug online, including changing his profile picture to the rat meme.

In the podcast interview, Young Thug denied cooperating with authorities in the 2015 shooting involving Lil Wayne’s tour bus.

He said he never implicated his associate PeeWee Roscoe and instead tried to clear his name.

“He told the police what Duke did… I didn’t tell on Roscoe. I tried to free Roscoe,” Thug said, drawing a line between his actions and those of other YSL affiliates like YSL Yak.