Rico Nasty Reveals How Eminem Inspired Her To Become A Rapper

Rico Nasty discussed Eminem’s influence on her, crediting one of his most popular singles as the song that made her want to be a rapper.

Eminem’s classic single “Stan” played a key role in the life of Rico Nasty. She expounded on the song’s impact on her in an interview with PEOPLE.

“It was ‘Stan’ by Eminem that made me want to be a rapper,” she said. “I loved how it invoked every emotion. You felt scared, you felt excited, on the edge… It was almost like a horror movie. On the edge of your seat, waiting to see if this person was going to make the right decision. You almost feel bad for this person. It was very cinematic, that movie, it felt… that video was so cinematic.”

She added, “And then it also gave me a perspective that I never really had before, which was like, ‘Yeah, a lot of these people, they have fans, but some of these people have fans that are… They’re die hard, man.’ They wait for your responses. And that was… besides Tyler and Nicki Minaj, that was my first example of what a fan was, low key, just obsessive. He even looked like him. He even looked like him in the video. That was crazy.”

Rico Nasty also discussed how Tyler, the Creator and Nicki Minaj influenced her. She mentioned how Tyler and Odd Future helped her realize she “wasn’t weird.”

Last year, Rico Nasty’s “Smack a B####” became her first platinum record as a lead artist. She previously earned a platinum certification for a guest appearance on Doja Cat’s song “Tia Tamera.”

Watch Rico Nasty’s latest music video “Turn It Up” below.