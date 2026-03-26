Snoop Dogg Expands Into Serious Cinema With Angola Prison Movie

Snoop Dogg stars in and produces God Of The Rodeo, a true crime thriller directed by Rosalind Ross with Ridley Scott producing the Angola Prison story.

Snoop Dogg is stepping into a completely different lane with a true crime thriller that’s got serious heavyweight backing behind it.

The West Coast legend will star in and produce “God Of The Rodeo,” a film based on Daniel Bergner’s acclaimed reporting about Angola Prison in Louisiana.

The project’s got Ridley Scott and his production company Scott Free involved alongside Giannina Scott producing through Cara Films.

Director Rosalind Ross is writing and directing the film, which tells the story of an inmate named Buckkey serving a life sentence who discovers a glimmer of hope through the prison’s first-ever rodeo competition.

Snoop’s Death Row Pictures partner Sara Ramaker is also producing, and the whole team is bringing serious creative firepower to this story.

According to Deadline, Snoop said about the collaboration: “Linking up with Scott Free Productions and working with Ridley Scott and Giannina Scott on God of the Rodeo is life changing and an honor. Rosalind Ross brought a story with heart and grit, and that’s what I’m about. Me and the team at Death Row Pictures stepping in as producers, I’m acting in it, and Death Row Records is building the soundtrack—and this one got soul.”

Ridley Scott praised Snoop’s involvement, saying he’s “one of the most gifted and influential artists alive, with admirers and fans all over the world and from every generation transcending music, sports and culture.”

The legendary filmmaker added that he and his companies are “so excited and blessed to have Snoop join the cast, and for him, Sara and Death Row Pictures to partner with us to produce this important and soulful project.”

Snoop’s involvement in major film productions continues to expand his legacy beyond music into serious cinematic storytelling.

Named AllHipHop’s 2024 Person of the Year and more Snoop’s been building Death Row Pictures as a multi-year partnership with NBCUniversal, and this project represents the kind of ambitious, culturally significant work the company is pursuing.