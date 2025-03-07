Tory Lanez Claims He “Protected” Megan Thee Stallion On Explosive New Album 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez claims he “protected” Megan Thee Stallion on his new album “PETERSON,” while taking aim at Roc Nation.

Tory Lanez isn’t pulling any punches on his new album, PETERSON, dissing Roc Nation, his former attorney, and once again bashing Megan Thee Stallion— even implying that he “protected” her from going to prison.

The 20-track project, recorded from behind bars, dropped on Friday (March 7) and finds the rapper/singer airing out his grievances, particularly his legal woes.

On “Verdict Day,” Lanez continues to attack his former attorney, Shawn Holley, who quit before trial, claiming, “She was in bed with my opposition,” and implying she was paid by Megan Thee Stallion and her management company, Roc Nation.

He also fires shots at Holey over the DNA evidence in the trial and accuses her of deliberately “losing my bail hearings” and “working for my accuser.”

Lanez claims Roc Nation had “my lawyer in y’all pocket” and alleges Holley fed the label information, adding, “And that’s why Megan always talked like jail was certain for me.”

Holley previously dismissed Lanez’s allegations as “meritless claims,” that were “summarily rejected” by the state bar.

Lanez also targets Megan on “My Shayla” using an AI-generated audio clip of Donald Trump calling for his freedom.

“They made him the poster child for unprotecting a Black woman,” fake Trump asserts. “But the irony of it is, he protected to Black women that night, one from going to jail and one from getting shot. I think it’s time you let that boy back outside.”

Tory Lanez played a voice message of Donald Trump on the album:



“They made him the poster child for unprotecting of Black Women but the irony is he protected two Black Women that night” 🤯🚨 pic.twitter.com/2D3ZmlbiC9 — C🅿️3 (@burner_cp2) March 7, 2025

Tory Lanez Claims He’s Got “Evidence” Against Roc Nation

He later references Megan’s lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz, who he accuses Lanez of using to harass her from behind bars.

“Roc Nation coming for Milagro,” he says. “If I was petty I would countersue, because I got evidence.”

However, Megan Thee Stallion fans are accusing Tory Lanez of continuing to harass her by targeting her on the album. Listen to the album and check out some reactions to the project and its trailer at the end of the page.

Meanwhile, Megan was recently granted a five-year restraining order against Tory Lanez. Additionally, a judge approved her request to depose the Canadian artist as part of her ongoing lawsuit against Gramz.