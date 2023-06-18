Trippie Redd Says Country & Latin Music Have Taken Over Rap: “That Sh#t Lame AF”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The comment arrived after Spotify’s Head of Urban Music shared his thoughts on the state of the culture via Twitter on Saturday (June 17).

Trippie Redd is responding to a post from Spotify Head of Urban Music Carl Chery. The music exec shared his thoughts on the state of the culture via Twitter on Saturday (June 17). He wrote: “Hip-Hop needs new leaders who are intentional about dictating where the music and culture are going. It feels like artists either don’t think about it or don’t want that responsibility. We need it tho. Who’s gonna step up?”

Trippie Redd responded, “He right. we gone bounce back tho. We let country and Spanish music take over cuz we too divided. That s### lame as f###.”

Hip-Hop needs new leaders who are intentional about dictating where the music and culture are going. It feels like artists either don’t think about it or don’t want that responsibility. We need it tho. Who’s gonna step up? — Carl Chery (@carlchery) June 17, 2023

Country and Latin music has exploded in recent months. So far in 2023, not one rap artist has held the No. 1 spot on Billboard. In fact, country artist Morgan Wallen’s latest album, One Thing at a Time, has dominated the top spot for 13 non-consecutive weeks. Other No. 1 albums this year include the K-pop group Stray Kids’ project 5-Star and SZA’s SOS—in other words, not rap.

On the Latin side, artists such as Karol G, Bad Bunny and Peso Pluma continue to soar in popularity. Trippie Redd, meanwhile, dropped an album in January called Mansion Musik that failed to land at No. 1. Instead, it debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, selling roughly 56,000 total album-equivalent units.