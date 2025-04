Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tsu Surf teased his return from federal prison with a cryptic Instagram post, hinting he’ll be home “in a second.”

Tsu Surf has revealed he’s inching closer to freedom in a hopeful update from behind bars where he is serving time on federal charges.

The Newark battle rap icon, currently behind bars on racketeering and gun convictions, shared a hopeful message Tuesday (April 22) alongside a billboard promoting Mozzy’s new album Intrusive Thoughts, which features Surf on the track “FREE SURF.”

The billboard reads, “This message is brought to you by Mozzy. Free Surf.” Surf added his own caption: “FREE ME TIL ITS BACCWARDS. BE HOME IN A SECOND. DON’T BLINK.”

The announcement follows Surf’s feature on Mozzy’s April 18 release, marking their first collaboration since their 2019 joint project Blood Cuzzins, which included appearances from Boosie Badazz, Styles P and 42 Dugg.

The new track, “FREE SURF,” was recorded while Surf remains incarcerated and was released with an official visualizer on YouTube on the same day as the album.

In November 2023, a judge sentenced Tsu Surf to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to RICO conspiracy and illegal firearm possession. Prosecutors alleged he was a member of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips and involved in drug distribution and violent crimes. He turned himself in after a standoff with law enforcement in Jersey City in October 2022.

Despite his legal troubles, Surf has stayed connected to his supporters through a personal website, Tsu Surf Report, and social media. On his birthday, January 15, he posted a handwritten letter reflecting on his time in prison and his plans for the future.

“This journey Hasn’t been Easy at all, I’ll admit, But it was NECESSARY,” he wrote. “Im focused, sharpening my Tools, identifying my weaknesses/flaws, recalibrating my mental, and preparing for my return.”

He continued, “When i get back im promising you a better Tsu surf, A more Focused artist, Better music, More visuals, More drops, just MORE period.”

“I’ve been shorting You guys, i’ve been shorting my loved ones, and most importantly, I’VE BEEN SHORTING MYSELF. The hunger I feel right now is more than EVER.”

“Im counting down the days until Im back with you guys. Lol yeah im short enough to start counting the days down. FREE ME. With Love, Tsu.”

While an official release date has not been confirmed, Surf is expected to be out sometime in 2025.

His return is widely anticipated within the battle rap community, where many believe his comeback will reignite the scene.

Mozzy’s Intrusive Thoughts dropped April 18, featuring Tsu Surf’s contribution from behind bars.