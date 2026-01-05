Orlando woman’s boyfriend gifts her $6K Chanel bag from Cruise collection. Then she unboxes it—and loses it: ‘I’m still in shock this passed quality control’

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Imagine opening up a $6,000 luxury bag just to find out it’s broken. This Orlando woman and her boyfriend have some surprising post-Christmas errands to run after unwrapping this Chanel bag disaster.

Caitlyn Rose (@caitroseallday) posts a variety of luxury fashion content. Her TikTok is filled with unboxing videos of Dior, Tiffany, and especially Chanel. However, one of her latest Chanel unboxing videos took an unexpected turn and has left viewers perplexed, questioning if the item is even authentic.

‘The Weirdest Unboxing Ever’

In a video with three-minute video with 1.8 million views and 55,000 likes, Caitlyn builds up a Chanel bag reveal. “This was NOT what I expected when I opened my ‘new’ Chanel bag…” she writes in the on-screen caption. Caitlyn was gifted this $6,600 Chanel flap bag from the 2025/26 Cruise collection from her boyfriend. But some things about the bag just weren’t right.

The unboxing starts off normal. The first red flag for Caitlyn was that there was no sticker on the tissue paper. Instead, the tissue paper was just folded on top of the item. Additionally, it was strange to Caitlyn that the bag was wrapped inside the protective dust pouch. When Caitlyn finally takes the bag out of the dust pouch, she notices two even grander flaws.

“There’s a security tag stuck on it?” Caitlyn asks her boyfriend as he’s recording the unboxing.

“I don’t know?” her boyfriend responds in confusion.

“Is this a stolen purse?” she jokingly asks.

Then she notices the bag’s strap is broken.

“Um, why is it broken already? You guys, that’s not supposed to happen. Oh no, this isn’t good. I’m getting upset,” Caitlyn says.

Viewers Are Just as Confused as Caitlyn

“This is so weird. This bag doesn’t look new,” points out one viewer.

“SIX THOUSAND FOR THAT BYE,” says another.

“If that bag is new I’m Leonardo Di Caprio,” someone else says.

Chanel’s Redemption

A few days later, Caitlyn posted a video of her and her boyfriend bringing the bag into the Chanel store. The merchant reviews the bag and offers Caitlyn and her boyfriend champagne.

“They would have cut this either way, I don’t know,” the merchant says about the security alarm left on the bag, also unsure what exactly happened and why they received the bag in this condition. Caitlyn was able to exchange the bag successfully. The video goes on to show her having a shopping spree in the Chanel store. They leave after “eight glasses of champagne” and with several shopping bags from their spree.

“Girl we need the new haul!” says another comment.

Luxury Items on a Quality Decline?

Caitlyn’s experience seems to be part of a larger conversation happening lately about the quality of luxury goods. Many fashionistas are finding that the care poured into luxury bags nowadays is just not the same as before.

A New York Times opinion article called “Obscene Prices, Declining Quality: Luxury Is in a Death Spiral,” written by Katharine K. Zarrella, recounts this fashion editor’s deplorable experience with a pair of Marc Jacobs Kiki boots.

“The right heel cap fell off after a handful of wears, revealing a flimsy plastic cavern. I got it replaced, only to have a four-inch platform base snap off like a rotting tree limb days later. Timber! Two passers-by heaved me up, and I limped home, barefoot,” Zarrella remembers.

A CNN article from December 2025 showcases similar challenges people have had with items from Miu Miu and Maison Margiela, and has several fashion experts weigh in. Some experts noted that social media, which wasn’t as much of a thing in the past, has made complaints about luxury goods more visible. However, they also noted that they do believe there has been a shift to overall lower quality products.

The article cites several reasons why quality might be declining, like labor issues, cutting corners in the production phase to save time and money, and rustic trends like deconstructed seams and hems, as just some of the current fashion quality culprits.

AllHipHop has reached out to Caitlyn via TikTok direct message and comment, and to Chanel for comment via its contact page.