Man hikes deep into the California Redwoods. Then he finds a dog—tied up: ‘We have a situation’

Some are calling this man a hero. He saved a dog that was allegedly abandoned in the Redwoods National Park. Why was this dog left behind? What did the man do with the dog after?

@redeemed_rebel is a barber based in British Columbia, Canada. He is actually a dog dad to a medium-sized black dog already. So, it’s no wonder he had a soft spot for this dog when he saw him abandoned in the woods.

Dog Abandoned in California Redwoods

@redeemed_rebel shares with viewers the moment when he found the dog.

“So, we got a bit of a situation. Um, I’m at Redwood Forest right now, and somebody abandoned a dog here tied up to the table, and it’s just the sweetest thing ever. But yeah, I found this dog, and he really needs to be taken care of,” says @redeemed_rebel. The video has 32,000 views and almost 1,300 likes.

The dog looked to be in a visibly malnourished state, with his ribcage showing beneath his fur. Fortunately, it seems that the dog has found a new home. @redeemed_rebel posted a video saying, “As IF I’m just gonna drop him off at a shelter.” In another video, @redeemed_rebel is seen cuddling in bed with both his old dog and this new dog, whom he’s named Bruce. @redeemed_rebel even took him to the vet and gave him a good shower. It seems that @redeemed_rebel has decided to keep the dog.

“Omg I’m so glad you found him,” says one commenter.

“The dog distribution lottery has chosen you! congratulations!” says another.

“Thank you for being a great human! I love that he has a fresh start with someone who will care for him the way he deserves,” someone else chimes in.

“I hope you and Bruce find a wonderful home together! Thank you for saving him,” someone else thanks @redeemed_rebel.

What To Do if You Find an Unattended Dog

It’s unclear exactly what all the steps @redeemed_rebel took after finding Bruce were. However, there are some best practices to follow if you find a dog unaccompanied and are unsure who it belongs to. The American Kennel Club suggests a few things:

Approach the dog slowly: Check for the dog’s body language to see if it’s a threat. If not, approach the dog slowly to try to get a hold of it.

Check for the dog’s body language to see if it’s a threat. If not, approach the dog slowly to try to get a hold of it. Isolate the dog: This is to ensure no other dogs or people in the house get sick in case the lost dog has wingworms or fleas.

This is to ensure no other dogs or people in the house get sick in case the lost dog has wingworms or fleas. Check for an ID tag: If the dog has an ID tag with an owner’s number or address, try calling the number to get in touch with the owner.

If the dog has an ID tag with an owner’s number or address, try calling the number to get in touch with the owner. Lost dog flyers: If there is no microchip or collar ID, the old-school “lost dog” flyers around your neighborhood could do the trick.

If all of the above fail and you don’t have the capacity to keep the dog, take it to a shelter.

AllHipHop has reached out to @redeemed_rebel for comment via TikTok direct message and comment for further information about this rescue. We will update this story if he responds.