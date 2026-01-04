‘She hasn’t replied to my steering wheel pics yet’: Toronto dating coach reveals the 3 types of IG stories guys should be posting to attract women. Do these ‘cheat codes’ work?

Instagram may be your best bet for online dating, says this Toronto dating coach. @thedeeceejay has over 20,000 followers on TikTok and is known for his dating tips for men. What are his latest tips on? How to use Instagram stories in a way that yields more interactions with women.

Dating has become increasingly more digital nowadays. For example, in 2024, the dating app Tinder reached a new record with 50 million users. The kink-friendly app Feeld noted a 340% increase in its users ages 60+ from 2022–2024, and Match.com continues to be a staple for daters aged 50+, according to an article on Wired. But Instagram, the social media platform with over 3 billion users, is also becoming a steady app in the romance app rotation.

Instagram as a Dating App?

It’s more common than you may think. Romantic connections happen all the time on Instagram, especially amongst Gen Z, according to a Time article. Firstly, if someone’s profile is active, it can be a better way to gauge who they are than a static dating profile app, the article says.

But while Gen Z and millennials are chronically online, “a survey conducted by data collectors Singles Reports found that nearly 80% of the individuals surveyed were experiencing fatigue and emotional burnout from online dating.” This is where Instagram can offer a more dynamic way to date online that is low-stakes.

‘IG story cheat codes‘

@thedeeceejay is a big believer in the use of Instagram for dating, specifically Instagram stories. Stories offer a quick and casual way to share with your followers that isn’t as permanent as posting on your feed. For 24 hours, the leaves changing color you saw, the friend you got dinner with, and your favorite meme can exist on your profile for users to respond and comment on. Then, it’s gone, giving you a fresh slate to start over with the next day. @thedeeceejay says that people are not using stories to their full dating potential.

“If you post one of these three things, it’s going to trigger something in her brain,” says @thedeeceejay. Here are what he calls his “story cheat codes”:

Gym content: “shirtless photos, you repping out 225 [lbs] on the bench. … And when you eventually see her in person … she’s going to know what’s underneath that shirt because she saw your story a couple weeks ago,” says @thedeeceejay. Coffee: “Anything caffeine-related. Literally, whether it’s your Starbucks order or literally a [expletive] Alani can,” @thedeeceejay explains. He suggests adding a question like, “Which flavor should I try next?” for a conversation starter on this post. Dogs: “I don’t care if it’s your mom’s dog, your friend’s dog, a [expletive] stray dog—post a picture and be like, ‘Oh, just made a new friend.’ Girls physically cannot stop themselves from responding to a dog photo,” @thedeeceejay insists.

“Use Instagram however you want to use it, but if you ever want to dabble … try one of these three posts,” he concluded the video.

His video has over 131,000 views and 5,000 likes as of this writing.

Viewers Weigh In on Dating Coach’s Instagram Story Advice

Some people are already hip to @thedeeceejay’s tips and vouch for them. Others find @thedeeceejay a bit delusional.

“Posted all 3 today … . You know ball,” says one comment.

“What are you talking about,” laughs another comment.

“This bread crumbing is exhausting,” shades another.

“Is this satire lol,” critiques a further.

Do These Instagram Story Tips Work?

Josh, from The Josh Speaks blog, weighs in on the topic in a Medium article, dissecting the different reasons why your crush might be watching your story. Josh says they could generally be interested in what you post, watch everyone’s stories because they love social media, or maybe they are romantically interested in you. He recommends posting regularly to keep your crush’s attention and agrees that stories are a solid way to get your crush’s attention when used properly.

“The key here is not to just blast Instagram with tons of pictures but to be a bit more tactical. For example, you might want to post two pictures of yourself wearing two different t-shirts. And on those pictures, you might want to say: ‘Which t-shirt do you think looks better? DM me your answer,’” Josh says. This gives your crush an entry point into speaking with you and serves as an ice breaker.

Josh also recommends responding to your crush’s stories and not just leaving everything up to them.

“Don’t just drop a little heart emoji on it; that’s not really going to stand out at all. You want to make meaningful comments and ask meaningful questions every single time she posts something unique and interesting,” Josh suggests about sliding into their direct messages.

Whether you agree with the two men’s tips or not, the best way to use Instagram for dating is probably to just be yourself and engage with others’ content authentically.

AllHipHop has reached out to @thedeeceejay for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message and via Instagram via email. This story will be updated if he replies.

