‘Immediate Ick’: Blue-Collar Worker Throws Shade at His Wife for Not Making Him Lunch. Here’s How Viewers Reacted

‘For all the blue collar WOMEN… WE HAVE TO MAKE OUR OWN LUNCH TOO.’

A blue-collar worker posted a TikTok on his family’s social media platform that may have thrown shade at his wife for not making him lunch. Commenters flamed the man for posting a video on her page that could be embarrassing, but many took his side and argued that his wife should have gotten up to make him lunch that day.

@karina_a.gomez, a TikTok account owned by Karina Gomez (née Padilla), first shared the video on Nov. 14. In it, Gomez’s husband cooks a meal for himself to bring to work. But commenters quickly took note of the fact that Karina’s husband said he was making himself a meal because his “wife didn’t,” leading to the couple receiving a bit of criticism.

“The ‘because my wife didn’t’ wasn’t needed,” said one viewer. Since then, the video’s gotten over 13.4 million views, with thousands of people adding their thoughts and expressing either dissatisfaction or empathy for the blue-collar worker.

Why Did the Man’s Video and Caption Frustrate So Many Viewers?

Many TikTok viewers questioned the wording of the husband’s post, which seemingly expressed a small amount of frustration that viewers found unusual.

Viewers dug for additional context and pointed toward some of the couple’s other videos. Gomez works until 2 a.m. many nights, but wakes up “most” mornings to make her partner his meals.

Other videos indicate that each partner contributes 50-50, with Gomez and her partner both working while contributing to household chores like cooking and cleaning. Gomez seems to make breakfast and lunches for her husband as a favor despite her grueling working hours. Considering that, viewers picked up that the wording made her making lunch for him seem like an obligation in their marriage, not an active, loving choice.

“For anyone not understanding why he’s getting the comments he’s getting on this video it’s not about him making his lunch, it’s about the unnecessary shade he’s throwing at his wife while doing so. He could have just left it at ‘making my own lunch at 5 a.m. as a blue collar 21-year-old twin dad and husband,’ but it’s the fact that he added in the ‘[because] my wife didn’t’ at the end,” one commenter added. “Immediate ick. The caption is weird too under the video.”

Another viewer asked, “Why does your wife have to make your lunch?”

Why Is the Caption an ‘Immediate Ick’ As Well?

Despite many people thinking that Gomez’s husband’s caption meant well, there were still many viewers who saw it as a red flag.

The caption in question reads, “I made a lot to leave them some. I understand my wife. I bet she’s tired from taking care of the twins and house,” which some commenters took as an implication that she was handling their twin daughters more the previous night.

Other commenters urged the couple to reconsider their current setup, and to “normalize men making their own lunches.” Some viewers even assumed that his caption meant she contributed significantly more to taking care of the couple’s twins overall.

Other Viewers See the Situation in a Completely Different Light

On the flipside, many commenters had the opposite opinion. In previous videos posted by the couple, where Gomez’s husband helps clean the house after one of his shifts, viewers criticized the fact that she wasn’t contributing at that time.

“You shouldn’t have to come home to clean your own home if she’s home all day. It doesn’t take much to take care of twins and a home. I have twins myself and do it everyday,” said one viewer on the couple’s Nov. 6 post.

Some commenters also claimed that it was Gomez’s “responsibility” to make her husband lunch, especially if she works fewer hours than he does, or if she were a stay-at-home mother.

“Blue Collar workers can work up to 16 [hour] shifts doing manual labor jobs. They aren’t going to have a lot of energy to cook and clean a lot of the time. Sorry, [but for] stay at home moms, cooking and cleaning is the least you could do for a working man that provides,” said one commenter.

Another commenter said, “I make my man’s lunch every morning.. Plus we have kids.” Commenters jumped to reply, “pick me, choose me, love me,” a reference to a popular meme from “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Ultimately, though, many of these viewers missed other posts from the family that indicated that both parents work. Gomez has not clarified what her working hours are in comparison to her husband’s, but she also contributes to their household expenses.

​​​​How Does Gomez’s Video Relate to Modern Parenting Trends?

One of the most alarming things about Gomez’s video was how it reflects a common issue that still exists for many new parents: expectations of domestic labor being lopsided in two-parent households. While other videos may indicate a more even split in their home, there are countless hours of invisible labor for women across the world. Even small phrases like “because my wife didn’t” can shift responsibility onto women to take on tasks that become invisible labor.

General trends note that most women still contribute countless additional hours of emotional and domestic labor at home. Studies from 2025 show that women still contribute the most to housework. Across the world, women on average spend significantly more time contributing to unpaid domestic labor than men do.

And to many, having a blue-collar job isn’t an excuse, considering women in the exact same position do it. Many women have entered the blue-collar workforce but still make their own lunches. “As a blue collar girl who wakes up at 5 am. I don’t expect anyone else to do it for me. It’s called adulthood,” added one viewer.

Gomez’s husband might not have worded his post in a way that melded well with many TikTokers, which hit a reactive side of the platform. While the couple continues to post family content that indicates they share responsibilities, their post reflects some of the ways in which language can throw tasks and burdens onto women unnecessarily.

AllHipHop reached out to the Gomez family via email for comment. We’ll let you know if they respond.