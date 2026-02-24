50 Cent And T.I. Feud Intensifies As Mystery Street Figure Looms In Shadows

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

With tensions already high between 50 Cent and T.I., whispers of “paperwork” from a figure tied to 50’s early New York days added a volatile new layer.

What began as a casual Verzuz suggestion has spiraled into a public clash between 50 Cent and T.I., drawing family members and longtime adversaries into an already heated Hip-Hop standoff.

The dispute traces back to T.I.’s long-running desire to face 50 Cent in a Verzuz battle. While T.I. has openly expressed interest over the years, 50 Cent has consistently declined the invitation, brushing off the idea.

Now wew have reignited tensions. Then it took an ugly turn with references to T.I.’s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris of Xscape and then their son King Harris jumped in the back-and-forth. The milk just kept spilling.

Nobody from 50 Cent’s immediate circle (Yayo & Uncle Murda) has publicly stepped into the beef, leaving the fracas between the principals and their extended social orbit. The involvement of family members has intensified everything.

Now, another wrinkle has emerged.

An individual from 50 Cent’s past is in the background to release the “paperwork.” The person behind the alleged move has not identified themselves, but we know who it is. In fact, we all do. But, here’s the thing: he does not want to be known right now. Or ever. It is complicated. Anyway, it seems like both T.I. and King Harris have this alleged paperwork.

By the way, in all of this talk of paperwork, T.I. is actually rapping, the way Hip-Hop does.

Back to this shadowy image. The individual with the “paperwork” is reportedly someone connected to the street chapter of 50 Cent’s early history in New York, not a recording artist. The person is said to be a longstanding adversary. The nature of their prior disputes remains part of Hip-Hop lore. Do you think you know who this could be?

At this stage, it remains unclear whether any “documents” will be released or whether the suggestion itself is a strategic attempt to apply pressure. Allegations involving “paperwork” carry weight, but does that matter now? Anything like this is decades old…

Neither 50 Cent nor T.I. has publicly addressed this latest development, but somebody is, I think.

Leave a comment in the comments section below.