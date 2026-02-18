Cardi B Gives BBL Update After Her Junk Pops Out The Trunk

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B says she plans to remove her BBL in Colombia after her tour, and fans are debating whether she is serious or just stirring the pot.

Cardi B is plotting a post-tour transformation, but it ain’t what you think. The Bronx rapper says she plans to remove her BBL in Colombia once she wraps her upcoming tour run.

Yes, you read that correctly. While the rumor mill is usually chewing on who she is beef with or her relationships. During a recent social media moment, Cardi revealed she fully intends to get her BBL removed in Colombia after the tour is done. She said it in a joking tone, but anybody watching closely could there’s likely some facts there.

Let us be honest.

Over the last year, fans have noticed that Cardi has been carrying what looks like a very substantial silhouette. She has always been curvy, but the junk is coming out the trunk at this point. She is pretty small so you can imagine that kind of enhancement comes with literal weight. Touring is no joke. That donkey is a lot to manage.

Now here is where it gets interesting. Cardi choosing Colombia is not random. The country has become a global hub for cosmetic procedures, drawing clients from all over the world. Some swear by the expertise. Others raise eyebrows at the risks. Either way, she seems comfortable with the idea.

The bigger question is whether she will actually go through with it.

Cardi is known for speaking first and deciding later. However, she has been transparent about cosmetic work. Her body is her business so we’ll see.

So what do you think?