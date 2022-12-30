Benzino Claims Kevin Hart & DJ Khaled Used Him For Fame & Money

Raymond “Benzino” Scott had a lot to get off his chest yesterday (December 29). The former co-owner of The Source magazine went on Twitter to call out comedian Kevin Hart and Hip Hop star DJ Khaled.

At first, Benzino took aim at unnamed podcasters by calling them “too arrogant & egotistical” in a tweet. The 57-year-old reality show veteran also accused podcast hosts of clout chasing before turning his attention to Hart and Khaled.

“It’s funny how I gave Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled, all the guys love,” posted Benzino around 8:50 pm ET on Thursday. Ten minutes later, he returned to the platform to offer more thoughts about the two entertainers.

Benzino tweeted, “It’s funny how when I owned The Source and [executive produced] The Source Awards, I gave a lot [of] these guys who are successful a major platform and some even a bag, but when I fell, they all act like they don’t [know] me. I just smile [at] how [they’re] big ‘celebrities’ now, back then needed my platform and helped them.”

He also added, “I remember DJ Khalid dying to [deejay] The Source Awards and to be in the magazine and I made it happen, or Kevin Hart wanting to host and I made it happen. Funkmaster Flex [is] another [one], I let him [deejay]. Now, these n##### act like I’m a stranger, people don’t [give a f###], they use [you] with no reciprocation.”

Coi Leray, Benzino’s Daughter, Previously Asked People To Pray For Her Father

Benzino’s social media rant did not end there. The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member went on to say that there are many “fake, phony, selfish” people in his life. Zino also insisted he was not mad and ended his Twitter diatribe by telling his followers that he has never changed.

“Falling is a part of life, you fall, you get up, you keep going. I’ll be up again, I’m from the dirt, I’m a hustler’s hustler. I got good karma. One thing about me is I never switched up, I’m the same now as I was when I was getting it. I always showed and show love,” concluded Benzino.

This year has also seen Benzino continue his decades-long feuds with Eminem and 50 Cent. In addition, The Antidote album creator seemingly had a falling out with his daughter, recording artist Coi Leray.

In April, Coi Leray publicly suggested Benzino “go get help” after he lashed out on Twitter in response to reports of family bickering between the two rappers. Leray also asked people to pray for her father a few days later.

