Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Why She’s Not Focused On Making New Music

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t rushing to release a follow-up to her ‘Traumazine’ album, which dropped in 2022.

Megan Thee Stallion decided to put her music on hold.

The 300 Entertainment rapper said she’s not ready to jump back into the music grind in an interview with InStyle. Megan Thee Stallion prioritized her healing after testifying in the Tory Lanez shooting trial.

“Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” she told InStyle. “Right now, I’m focused on healing.”

Megan Thee Stallion dealt with years of public scrutiny over the Tory Lanez shooting case. Gossip outlets, social media users and some rappers attacked her credibility after she accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in 2020.

Last December, Megan Thee Stallion was vindicated when a California jury convicted Tory Lanez in his shooting trial. He was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Judge David Herriford denied Tory Lanez’s request for a new trial in May. The Canadian artist awaits his sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for June 13.

Tory Lanez faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison. Earlier this month, prosecutors argued for a harsh sentence because he “demonstrated a high level of callousness” in the shooting.