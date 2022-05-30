Yung Miami Shows Off Her Dutty Whine In Jamaica  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Yung Miami let loose on the island while performing at the Mocha Fest in Negril alongside Moneybagg Yo and Beanie Man.

Yung Miami was in Jamaica to perform over Memorial Day Weekend but wasn’t going to let work get in the way of getting lit on the dancefloor.

The City Girl took to Instagram to share a twerk video and proclaim her love for the island.

“Omg I love Jamaica!!!!” she penned in the caption.

While she has previously spent her birthday in Jamaica, this time Caresha was there for a show. Fellow City Girl JT joined Yung Miami for a live performance in Negril.

The Quality Control duo recently addressed criticisms about their place in rap during an interview with Complex.

“I feel like a lot of times, people tend to forget and try to discredit us and say we make bad music,” JT said. “And I never, ever, ever feel like that. I feel like everything we put out is fun and is a bop. It’s not conscious rap, but I could definitely do a conscious rap. But I feel like our music is for freedom and fun and partying and to make women feel good and to pop they s###.”

However, JT and Yung Miami don’t allow themselves to be boxed in by the critique. “So, a lot of people don’t say that it’s real Rap, but music is to express yourself.”

Meanwhile, Yung Miami recently found herself in an online beef with Gina Huynh, over her rumored boyfriend, Diddy.

Yung Miami explained her outburst, saying, “because b###### want attention. You know how a person just keeps poking you, so it was like ‘what’s up b####?’ I see you, relax.”

JT then added, “because b###### ain’t no bullies. Like, Yung Miami ain’t nobody to play with so if she wants to say something she can say something. Gina Huynh will be forgotten by tomorrow, she still go be Yung Miami.” Check out the clip below.

Yung Miami speaks on the back and forth with Gina Huynh. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sktzMLDxoA — Complex (@Complex) May 18, 2022