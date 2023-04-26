Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” Tops Hot Trending Songs Chart

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The RCA recording artist had a lot of people talking after debuting the track at Coachella.

Award-winning recording artist Latto generated a lot of online buzz after dropping “Put It On Da Floor” on April 21. The single earned the Atlanta-based rapper her first No. 1 on the Hot Trending Songs chart.

According to Billboard, Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” debuted atop the latest Hot Trending Songs rankings. She previously peaked at No. 20 in December 2022 with “FTCU” featuring GloRilla and Gangsta Boo.

The official music video for “Put It On Da Floor” premiered on April 24 on YouTube. Latto used footage from her well-received set from the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the 3-minute visuals.

Since its release, “Put It On Da Floor” sparked significant conversation on social media platforms. Some listeners believed Latto took subliminal shots at her rap rival Nicki Minaj in the song. The two women clashed on Twitter last year.

“She thought I would kiss her ass, she must ain’t took her meds,” raps Latto on the “Put It On Da Floor” track. There was speculation that the line was a response to Nicki Minaj possibly dissing Latto on “Red Ruby da Sleeze.”

In addition, “Players” hitmaker Coi Leray took issue with Latto name-dropping her in “Put It On Da Floor.” Leray later acknowledged she may have overreacted about the lyrics. Both artists eventually settled their differences in public.