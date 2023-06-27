FLO Named MTV’s Global Push Artist For June 2023

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Missy Elliott collaborators are coming off three BET Award nominations.

British girl group FLO had a big week. MTV selected the trio of Stella Quaresma, Jorja Douglas, and Renée Downer as the brand’s latest Global Push Artist.

FLO scored a hit in their home nation of the United Kingdom with “Cardboard Box” in 2022. This year saw the release of the “Fly Girl” single featuring American Hip Hop legend Missy Elliott.

“The way we attack songwriting on production is we’ll go into a session with the producer. We’ll talk about the kind of vibe we want to do and might bring a song to reference,” explained Stella Quaresma during an interview with MTV.

Renée Downer added, “What it sounds like in the beginning compared to what it sounds like now, is completely different. But when you listened to the original demo, which we weren’t even singing on, you can just hear the potential.”

FLO joins a list of previous Global Push Artists that includes Latto, Shenseea, Muni Long, Saucy Santana, Armani White, and Ice Spice. Additionally, FLO was up for three nominations at Sunday night’s BET Awards, including Best New Artist and Best New International Act.

“I don’t feel famous and I think it’s partly because we’re together and we always have been. This bubble is the same and even though things change around us, this is going to maintain and remain normal,” Stella Quaresma told MTV. “But it’s amazing to see the support we have and how amazing everything’s been.”